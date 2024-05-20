Bibee dazzles, Brennan walks it off with homer to sweep Twins

Bibee walked behind the mound to regroup as Carlos Santana came to the plate. He toed the rubber and dealt an 89.7 mph slider inside. Ball one. He came back with a 96.8 mph heater that caught the inside corner. Called strike. Santana then swung through another slider and Bibee went back to the same pitch that Santana laid off. The count was 2-2 and Bibee was ready to go back to the four-seamer. He gave it everything he had and fired a 96.9 mph fastball that was called for strike three on the inside corner.