Bibee delivers 2nd straight gem from Guardians rookie

CLEVELAND — Guardians starter Tanner Bibee would look at the scoreboard each inning. For the first two, it was a scoreless tie. For the next five, his team had a one-run lead. He’d repeat the score in his head and remind himself of the same thing each frame: “I’ve thrown this many pitches and they haven’t been able to hit any of them.”

His mantra was right and it helped him power through seven strong scoreless frames in the Guardians’ 1-0 victory over the Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

This mindset is what has fueled Cleveland’s pitching staff the last two nights. When Gavin Williams toed the rubber on Monday against Toronto, he was challenged by pitching coach Carl Willis to realize that when he stays in the zone and doesn’t try to get too fine with his pitches, hitters haven’t been able to have much success off of him. That resulted in him becoming the first Cleveland rookie to record at least 12 strikeouts while allowing no more than one hit.

Bibee watched from the dugout on Monday, studying what Williams was able to do to have so much success.

“I know he’s a very good pitcher and I think I’m right up there with him, as well,” Bibee said. “So I think seeing him succeed, and being able to take down a good lineup like that, I think just gives me that much more confidence.”