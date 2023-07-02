Bibee displays progression in scoreless gem vs. Cubs

CHICAGO — The Tanner Bibee who made his debut on April 26 probably couldn’t have done what today’s Tanner Bibee pulled off in Saturday night’s 6-0 Guardians victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Bibee had been cruising through the first three innings, striking out five batters and giving up just two hits — one of which was the result of a miscue by his outfielders. But when he started the fourth inning, he temporarily lost his command. He walked the first two batters he faced, putting himself in a tough situation. Instead of getting rattled, Bibee settled in and got the next three hitters to ground out, strike out and line out to end the frame.

“Earlier on when I got called up, I doubt I could do that,” Bibee said. “I think I would’ve gotten a little upset and kind of had a lapse in judgment and it would’ve spiraled. I think [from the] beginning to now, I think I’ve gotten better about being able to stay with it.”