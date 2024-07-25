Bibee exits after 5 innings due to lower extremity cramping

Vogt wrapped his arm around Bibee’s back and ushered him off the field. That’s when Bibee released his anger down the dugout stairs, knowing what he still had left in the tank. But for the Guardians, it’s more than simply enjoying the Bibee Show. This is the one hurler in the rotation that this team has been able to rely on to eat up innings no matter what. Yes, he made it through five, but at just 67 pitches, he could’ve gone another two or three frames, depending on his efficiency.