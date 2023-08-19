Bibee eyes continued success vs. Tigers
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
Matt Manning is looking to build off his last start, when he allowed 0 ER on 2 hits in 5 1/3 innings vs. Boston
This browser does not support the video element.