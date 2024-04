This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

FREE on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy ticketsMore info

This browser does not support the video element.

Tanner Bibee is hoping to go 6+ innings for the 1st time this season after coming up an out short last time out

Watch with Free Trial

This browser does not support the video element.

Marcell Ozuna is looking to become the 3rd Brave (Andres Galarraga, Justin Upton) to hit 10+ HRs before April ends

Watch with Free TrialWatch with Free Trial