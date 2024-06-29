Bibee looking to help get Guards on track
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
Tanner Bibee, who eyes a 3rd straight quality start, has gone 4-1 with a 2.59 ERA over his previous 7 outings
This browser does not support the video element.