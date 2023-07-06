Bibee looking to stay hot in KC opener

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Free on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with FanDuel!

This browser does not support the video element.

Bobby Witt Jr. has collected at least two hits in 4 of his past 6 games

This browser does not support the video element.

Tanner Bibee looks to win a fourth straight start in in his first career appearance against the Royals