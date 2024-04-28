Bibee steps up in a big way for Guards’ depleted rotation

Bibee made it through seven innings on 91 pitches. Vogt was ready to send him back out to the mound for the eighth when the Guardians plated two runs in in the top half of the frame, causing Bibee to sit in the dugout longer than Vogt would’ve liked if he was going to go back out. So, the skipper decided to turn to his ‘pen.

“After we rallied and it was a longer inning, it felt like it was time to move on,” Vogt said. “But that’s how good he was tonight. I did not want him to come out of the game.”

The game ended up going 11 innings. Atlanta tied it in the bottom half of the eighth and Cleveland eventually jumped ahead on a double by Josh Naylor three frames later to win it. Although plenty of events happened after Bibee’s departure, his performance was not forgotten, which is why his teammates awarded him with the WWE belt after the win.

He certainly earned it.

“Tanner Bibee was the story tonight,” Vogt said. “Exactly what we needed, and it was absolutely beautiful.”