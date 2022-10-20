Bieber a 2022 Gold Glove Award finalist
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists are being announced right now by Rawlings on Twitter. Three players at each defensive position in each league — including utility players for the first time — will get recognized before winners are announced later this fall.
Follow along here as the finalists are announced.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
FIRST BASELuis Arraez, MINVladimir Guerrero Jr., TORAnthony Rizzo, NYY
CATCHERSean Murphy, OAKCal Raleigh, SEAJose Trevino, NYY
PITCHERJos? Berr?os, TORShane Bieber, CLEJameson Taillon, NYY
NATIONAL LEAGUE
FIRST BASEPaul Goldschmidt, STLMatt Olson, ATLChristian Walker, ARI
CATCHERTravis d’Arnaud, ATLTom?s Nido, NYMJ.T. Realmuto, PHI
PITCHERTyler Anderson, LADCorbin Burnes, MILMax Fried, ATL