Guardians 

Bieber a 2022 Gold Glove Award finalist

5 minutes ago

The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists are being announced right now by Rawlings on Twitter. Three players at each defensive position in each league — including utility players for the first time — will get recognized before winners are announced later this fall.

Follow along here as the finalists are announced.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FIRST BASELuis Arraez, MINVladimir Guerrero Jr., TORAnthony Rizzo, NYY

CATCHERSean Murphy, OAKCal Raleigh, SEAJose Trevino, NYY

PITCHERJos? Berr?os, TORShane Bieber, CLEJameson Taillon, NYY

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FIRST BASEPaul Goldschmidt, STLMatt Olson, ATLChristian Walker, ARI

CATCHERTravis d’Arnaud, ATLTom?s Nido, NYMJ.T. Realmuto, PHI

PITCHERTyler Anderson, LADCorbin Burnes, MILMax Fried, ATL