Bieber among Guardians to agree to 1-year deal (sources)

The deadline to exchange salary figures was at 1 p.m. ET on Friday, but the sides can come to an agreement after that mark, as we saw with news of the deals with Bieber and Rosario breaking Friday evening. Karinchak still needs to work out a deal with the Guardians. If one is not reached, he and the team must submit a salary figure each deems appropriate, and a hearing will be scheduled (usually in February). In the meantime, the two sides can continue to negotiate as usual and can agree to a deal before reaching a hearing.