Bieber emotional ahead of surgery: ‘I was falling back in love with pitching’

With this information and dissecting more of the minutiae of his mechanics, Bieber suddenly started seeing his metrics tick back up. He said the focus wasn’t on velocity and spin rate, but the two started to increase with the other work he was doing. All of this combined led to Bieber looking like … well, vintage Bieber. Even through the pain, he was lights out in his first two starts, tossing 12 scoreless innings with 20 strikeouts and just one walk. His velocity was back. His changeup was, as he described it, the best it had ever been. His curveball was inducing whiffs. This is what he had been chasing the last few years.