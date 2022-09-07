Bieber gives Cleveland staff a much-needed break

With a starting rotation that has been strapped because of injuries and a bullpen worn down from picking up the extra innings, the top item on Cleveland’s wish list was an outing that could give their staff a rest. Bieber made that wish come true on Tuesday by working eight sterling innings in the Guardians’ 4-1 victory over the Royals on Tuesday night. He allowed just four hits in the gem, and left only the final three outs to the bullpen. Bieber needed only 99 pitches to get through eight, and his only glitch was an opposite-field solo homer by Salvador Perez in the fourth.