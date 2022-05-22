Bieber hopes 10 K’s mean return to form

It has to start with Bieber. Whether his velocity returns to his previous levels or not, he has to get ahead and stay ahead. For the team, Sunday’s game was a letdown, between the bats’ inability to put together a big inning against somewhat shaky rookie Tigers pitcher Alex Faedo and a playable ball getting past first baseman Josh Naylor when Detroit scored the go-ahead run in the fifth. But for Bieber, this was an encouraging outing. He recognized an issue, corrected it and K’d his way through the seventh.