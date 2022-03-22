Bieber hungry to get back on mound

“I would have liked to be back out there as quick as possible,” Bieber said, “I guess the silver lining was I learned a lot about myself and I tried to stay as patient as possible. … I know we talked every now and then during the year last year about trying to be a good teammate and a good person in general. That’s what I try to focus on: ‘How do I level up myself, not just as an athlete, as a pitcher, but as a teammate and as a person?'”