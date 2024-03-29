Bieber in elite form to help Vogt win debut

Let’s start with the velocity. Bieber threw six pitches faster than 93.0 mph. In all of ’23 (granted, it was shortened due to elbow trouble), he only threw 11 pitches faster than 93. It had been since Aug. 14, 2022, that he last had at least six heaters clock in at that velocity. And keeping in mind that it’s early in the year and starters are still building up to their midseason forms, it’s an optimistic sign that there’s more to come.

“Felt great,” Bieber said of his outing. “A lot of hard work on display, and continue to keep my head down and do what I always do, and we’ll see where we end up.”

That brings us to his strikeouts. The punchout king from years past had started to become more hittable over the past few years. This was his first double-digit strikeout performance since Sept. 1, 2022. In ’23, he ranked in the bottom 2 percent of the Majors in average exit velocity against him (91.6 mph). The contact against him on Thursday averaged 88.4 mph, which matches the league’s average (and clocks in lower than each of his other six seasons).