Bieber keeps promise, returns to the mound

Bieber worked feverishly to get his body ready to pitch again this season. On Friday night against the Orioles, that work paid off, when he returned from the 60-day IL.

“It was a big goal of mine since whatever that day was to get back out there and start and make multiple starts and finish the season on my terms, so it felt great,” Bieber said.

Bieber gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts in five innings. He couldn’t help but focus on what could’ve gone better, and he tried to remind himself of the bigger picture. He accomplished his goal of coming back to the big leagues after making just two rehab appearances.

“I gotta try really hard to keep things in perspective,” Bieber said. “I want to be a lot better than I was [on Friday], but my arm felt great. There’s a lot of work to be done and a lot left to be desired and I’m confident that I’ll be able to do all of that.”

There were hiccups along the way, which would be expected for someone who hasn’t pitched in a Major League game in more than two months. But something clicked in the fifth inning.

Bieber knew he was on a pitch count, considering he was limited to 65 pitches in his last rehab outing. He wasn’t going to throw more than 80 pitches, but when he was sitting at 68 heading into the fifth, he was sent back to the mound.

“They sent me back out there once we regained the lead,” Bieber said, “and that allowed me to find the aggression to inevitably just compete.”