Bieber latest Cleveland starter to catch fire

Cleveland entered the day just one game back of the first-place Twins in the American League Central, and moved to within one-half game with the win. And with a three-game set against the Tigers, who now sit 25 games under .500, the Guardians have a chance to make a move in the standings as the Twins play two games against the red-hot Dodgers. After Bieber’s seven scoreless frames in the series opener, Cleveland has not only set the tone for the series, but the club has given every indication that the rotation is finally settling in.