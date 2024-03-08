Bieber looks to return to Cy form with different pitch

At Hohokam Stadium on Thursday — a day in which the forecasts of rain and wind turned out to be dead on and wound up leading to the game being called in the top of the third inning with one out and the Guardians up, 2-1, over the A’s — there was Bieber, making his second start of the Cactus League season and recording a pair of first-inning strikeouts on the changeup that is a focus for him in this camp.