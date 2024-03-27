Bieber set to make 5th consecutive Opening Day start

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Watch MLB on Fubo

This browser does not support the video element.

Watch MLB on Fubo

This browser does not support the video element.

Shane Bieber will be making his 5th consecutive Opening Day start, which ties the Cleveland record

Watch MLB on Fubo

This browser does not support the video element.

Alex Wood will be making his A’s debut and first career Opening Day start after spending ’23 with the Giants

Watch MLB on Fubo