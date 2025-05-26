Bieber slated for first game action since TJ in ACL start

“We have targets and ideas on what a build-up should look like, and we think about a few levels,” Chernoff said. “One is the competition level that the guy is at. One is the number of up and downs — the volume in terms of innings. One is the number of pitches that the guy is throwing. And then one is the intensity of the outing, the intensity at which he’s throwing. So we’re thinking about, ‘How do you turn some of those dials, but not all of them?’”