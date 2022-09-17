Bieber’s hot arm, J-Ram’s birthday HR guide Guardians in G1

In his last 10 starts (including Saturday), Bieber has pitched to a 1.68 ERA, averaging more than six innings per start in that span. And there was no better time to send a red-hot Bieber to the rubber, as the Guardians try to navigate a twin bill on Saturday and won’t be able to enjoy a team off-day for another nine days. Bieber understood his assignment and proceeded to eat up eight strong innings, lowering his ERA against the Twins this season to 2.05 (five earned runs, 26 1/3 frames).

Bieber was able to pitch with the comfort of having a lead from the second inning on, thanks to Ram?rez, who entered the day hitting .333 with a 1.041 OPS in his last eight games. In the first inning, Ram?rez gave himself a 30th birthday present, smacking his 28th homer of the year, putting him in sole possession of 11th place in club history with 191 career home runs. Ram?rez has now hit three long balls on his birthday in his career, which is tied with Jim Thome, Carlos Santana and Rocky Colavito (who he just passed on the home run list) for the most.