Big Christmas’ huge Game 3 homer a present for dad

CLEVELAND — Heading into October, Jhonkensy Noel was excited that his dad, Rafael, was going to make his first trip to the United States to be able to watch him play in person.

Noel joked that he doesn’t always like to talk to his dad about baseball. “He’ll say things like, ‘Why’d you leave that pitch middle-middle?’” Noel said, laughing, “Sometimes I tell him, ‘Hey, go hit yourself.’”