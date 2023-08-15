Blind broadcaster lends unique perspective in High-A broadcast booth

“You’ve got to keep the viewers engaged, and how you can do that is you start little sidebar conversations,” said Wylie. “For example, if a player went to Wake Forest, you could talk about their baseball team, the year that they were there, how good they were, how far they made it in the NCAA Tournament. … It’s really something that, I’ll be honest, I’m still learning how to do. I have a good grip on it, I think, but I’m still learning more.