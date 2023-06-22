Bo Naylor happy to get 1st MLB hit — but not as much as brother Josh

As much as it was important to get the Guardians in the win column, this moment was personal.

Bo had a monkey on his back that’s carried over from the 2022 season. He came up for just five games last year and went 0-for-8. In his first three games with the big league club this season, he had been 0-for-9. He went hitless in his first two at-bats on Wednesday and the longer the stretch grew, the more pressure fell on him. So, when he saw his 99.5-mph line drive into center field hit the grass, he could finally breathe a sigh of relief.

“Definitely feels like a big weight lifted off your shoulders,” Bo said. “The guys around me have supported me so much. There’s always going to be another at-bat. So, I think it’s about continuing to going into every at-bat prepared and ready to do whatever you can. That one, that was my moment.”