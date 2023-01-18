Bo Naylor lands on Top 10 C prospects list
MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2023 Top 100 Prospects list at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we’ll examine baseball’s top 10 prospects at each position.
Even with some big graduations, the crop of catching prospects is pretty deep.
The top two from last year’s list, Adley Rutschman and Gabriel Moreno, are no longer prospects. A little further down last year’s Top 10, Joey Bart, Luis Campusano, MJ Melendez and Shea Langeliers have all lost prospect status. But the list highlighted below has regenerated with some exciting new names.
It starts, of course, with one of the best overall prospects in the game, Francisco ?lvarez of the Mets, and the list has a nice blend of Draft picks (six) and international signees (four). There’s a combination of first-round picks (four) and later-round finds, high price tag signs on the international market and some real bargains who have jumped on the map since joining the pro ranks.
The Top 10 (ETA)1. Francisco ?lvarez, Mets (2023)2. Diego Cartaya, Dodgers (2024)3. Kevin Parada, Mets (2025)4. Harry Ford, Mariners (2025)5. Logan O’Hoppe, Angels (2023)6. Endy Rodriguez, Pirates (2023)7. Henry Davis, Pirates (2024)8. Bo Naylor, Guardians (2023)9. Drew Romo, Rockies (2024)10. Edgar Quero, Angels (2025)Complete list >>