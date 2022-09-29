Bo Naylor to absorb big league atmosphere on taxi squad

“The alternative was he could go home, he could continue to work out in Columbus, or we could have him up here in the Major League environment,” Antonetti said. “Since there are no Minor League games left to play, we thought it made sense to have him up here to be around our staff, be around [catching coach] Sandy [Alomar Jr.], be around our coaches. At a minimum, he could be a foul tip away from being an option for us if it were needed. The more familiarity he has with our environment, the better. Where that might lead, I have no idea.”