Bo Naylor wallops pair of homers — 452 ft. shot! — to spur Columbus’ comeback win
5:06 AM UTC
Triple-A Columbus was down 9-2 during the top of the sixth Saturday with Andrew Abbott, the Minors’ strikeout leader, on the mound. With a 1-1 count with two on, Guardians No. 4 prospect (MLB No. 54) Bo Naylor swung at a high pitch.
And it just kept going.
“Pretty much beforehand, I just find a pitch that I can drive and do what I do best,” he said. “To put the bat on the ball.”
