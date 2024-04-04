Bold prospect predictions for 2024 — one for each team 

Orioles: Jackson Holliday, 2B/SS (No.1/MLB No. 1) and Coby Mayo, 3B/1B (No. 3/MLB No. 29)Sure, we were all rooting for Holliday to make the Opening Day roster, but we shouldn’t have to wait too long for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 Draft to make his big league debut. He already has a pair of homers and 1.070 OPS in his first four games at Norfolk as the door-knocking gets louder. Mayo, his teammate on the Tides, is off to a more modest 5-for-19 start, albeit with one mammoth home run, but he’s going to get hot and the power potential will be too good to pass up. He can slide over to first, Holliday can play second and they’ll take over the right side of the infield in Baltimore by the All-Star break.