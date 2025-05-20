Both Guardians-Twins Tues. games rained out; clubs to play 2 Wed.
Both of Tuesday’s Guardians-Twins games – the resumption of Monday night’s (May 19) suspended game and the originally-scheduled 6:40 p.m. CT contest – have been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams are now scheduled to begin play Wednesday, May 21, at 12:10 p.m. CT, starting with the resumption of Monday night’s suspended game (Twins lead 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning).
Wednesday’s originally scheduled 12:10 p.m. CT game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game. Tuesday’s originally scheduled 6:40 p.m. CT game will be made up at 1:10 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 20, as part of a split doubleheader, followed by that night’s originally-scheduled 6:10 p.m. CT game.
Cleveland will turn to the bullpen to finish out the remainder of the suspended game before Gavin Williams starts the regularly scheduled game. The Twins will use Joe Ryan to pitch the remainder of the suspended game, and Chris Paddack will start the second game.
The Target Field gates will open for Wednesday’s resumption of the suspended game at 10:30 a.m. CT, with the Twins’ Weather Day and STEM Day pregame activations both occurring as scheduled. Both games will be broadcast on Twins.TV presented by Progressive and the Treasure Island Baseball Network.
Ticket Policy – Wednesday, May 21 (Originally-scheduled game and resumption of Monday’s suspended game)
All fans holding tickets to tomorrow’s (Wednesday, May 21) originally-scheduled 12:40 p.m. game will receive admission to both games tomorrow, the resumption of the suspended game and the regularly-scheduled game. (Tickets remain available and can be purchased online at twins.com, via phone by calling 1-800-33-TWINS or in person at the Target Field Ticket Office.)
Ticket Policies – Tuesday, May 20 postponed game
All fans holding tickets to tonight’s (Tuesday, May 20) originally-scheduled 6:40 p.m. CT game can utilize their tickets for admission into the Saturday, September 20 1:10 p.m. CT rescheduled game without taking any further action.
Tickets for postponed games are not subject to refunds. Fans are encouraged to visit www.twins.com/rainout for complete ticket exchange details (all exchanges must be completed by Thursday, September 18 at midnight CT).