Both Guardians-Twins Tues. games rained out; clubs to play 2 Wed.

Ticket Policy – Wednesday, May 21 (Originally-scheduled game and resumption of Monday’s suspended game)

All fans holding tickets to tomorrow’s (Wednesday, May 21) originally-scheduled 12:40 p.m. game will receive admission to both games tomorrow, the resumption of the suspended game and the regularly-scheduled game. (Tickets remain available and can be purchased online at twins.com, via phone by calling 1-800-33-TWINS or in person at the Target Field Ticket Office.)