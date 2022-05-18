Breaking down 3 key moments from the Guardians’ 10th-inning loss

The wild pitch

For a moment, it looked as if the Guardians had tied the game once again. With two outs and Myles Straw at the plate, Reds hurler Alexis D?az threw a wild pitch that skipped away from his catcher and rolled toward the Cincinnati dugout. Richie Palacios (the Guardians’ automatic runner at second) broke for third and started to make a delicate turn toward home plate when he saw the ball fall out of play down the steps of the dugout. Instead of being able to go home, Palacios was limited to just one extra base, keeping him at third.