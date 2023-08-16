Breaking down Brennan’s double play … from the outfield

Statcast did not record the velocity of Brennan’s throw, but when the one-hopper to shortstop Gabriel Arias was in time to throw out the speedy De La Cruz, it was clear that it was a rocket.

“That was a really heads up play all the way around,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “If he just puts his head down or if he takes a step, because I don’t think it was a bad play by their guy. … That’s the kind of baseball [De La Cruz] plays and Will was ready for it, fortunately.”