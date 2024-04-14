Breaking down Guards’ early-season trends

2. Teams are starting to pitch around NaylorAnd why wouldn’t they? Josh Naylor is the most threatening bat in Cleveland’s lineup right now. In his first nine games, 51.4% of the pitches thrown to him were in the zone. After a three-hit game in the series opener against the White Sox that jacked up his average to .383, Chicago started to pitch around Naylor. In the next two games, he only saw 38.5% of pitches in the strike zone, drew three walks with one intentional free pass and he started to show his frustration. In Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, he was walked three more times. The Yankees didn’t walk him in Game 2 and he went 2-for-4 with a homer. There’s a reason to pitch around him, but the more that happens, the Guardians will need to figure out how to produce around that.