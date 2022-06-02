Breaking down Ram?rez’s sustained success

Since 2018, Ram?rez has had 159 plate appearances reach a 3-0 count, excluding intentional walks, tied for fourth-most in MLB. He’s struck out just twice in those, the fewest such strikeouts of anyone with at least 95 3-0 counts in that span (again, excluding intentional walks). Once you let him get ahead, best of luck. He’s slugging 1.117 after 3-0 in that span, by far the highest among all players with at least 400 games played since ’18.