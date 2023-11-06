Breaking down the 2023 Gold Glove Award winners
1:53 AM UTC
The 2023 Gold Glove Awards were announced Sunday evening on ESPN, and from an epic streak broken to individual and team history being made, the results are in.
There are 13 first-time winners, the second most since the award was established in 1957, trailing only last year’s 14 (a Gold Glove category for utility players was introduced in 2022). This is also the fourth consecutive year that there have been at least 10 first-time winners, extending a record.
Two rookies won Gold Glove Awards, one in each league. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it marks the third time in the award’s history that multiple rookies have won (also two in 2020 and three in ’22).
Here’s a breakdown of each winner:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
First base: Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers
Days after experiencing the unparalleled thrill of winning the World Series, Lowe’s week ended with his first career Gold Glove Award. The 28-year-old slugger took a step back at the plate in 2023, posting a .775 OPS with 17 homers after a breakout ’22 campaign in which he launched 27 homers with an .851 OPS. But his offensive struggles didn’t affect his play in the field — Lowe finished with four outs above average, per Statcast, a massive improvement over his minus-11 OAA in ’22, which was lowest among qualified first basemen. More >
Second base: Andrés Giménez, Guardians
For the second consecutive year, Giménez has won the AL Gold Glove Award at second base. The 25-year-old led AL second basemen with 18 outs above average and 23 defensive runs saved. Giménez is the second Cleveland player to win multiple Gold Glove Awards at second base, joining Roberto Alomar, who won three straight from 1999-2001. More >
Third base: Matt Chapman, Blue Jays
Chapman had another outstanding defensive season at the hot corner to win his fourth career Gold Glove Award, becoming the second third baseman in Blue Jays history to win the honor (also Kelly Gruber in 1990). He led all AL third basemen with 12 defensive runs saved in 2023, upping his career total to 92. Since Chapman made his MLB debut in 2017, no other AL third baseman is close to that figure — Isiah Kiner-Falefa is second, with 19 DRS. More >
Shortstop: Anthony Volpe, Yankees
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Volpe is the first rookie in Yankees history to win a Gold Glove Award, thanks to a debut season in which he accumulated 15 defensive runs saved. He’s also the second rookie shortstop to win the Gold Glove Award, joining the Astros’ Jeremy Peña (2022). At 22 years and 156 days old on the final day of the regular season, Volpe became the youngest shortstop to win the honor, surpassing Alan Trammell in 1980 (22 years, 228 days). And he’s the second Yankees shortstop to win it, joining Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, who won five (2004-06, 2009-10). More >
Catcher: Jonah Heim, Rangers
Chalk up another one for the Rangers, who set a franchise record with three Gold Glove Award winners in the same year. Heim not only had a career year at the plate to help Texas win its first World Series title, but he also earned his first All-Star selection and now his first career Gold Glove Award. Heim led all AL backstops in fielding runs above average, according to FanGraphs, with 22.8. Prior to Heim winning the honor this year, only two other Rangers catchers had done so — Ivan Rodriguez (1992-2001) and Jim Sundberg (1976-81). More >
Pitcher: José Berríos, Blue Jays
The Jays, who set a franchise record with three Gold Glove Award winners this year, were pleased to see Berríos bounce back from his worst season in the big leagues in 2022, when he struggled to a 5.23 ERA. In ’23, he was more like the Berríos of old, posting a 3.65 ERA over 32 starts. But Toronto also got stellar defense off the mound from the 29-year-old right-hander, who joins Marcus Stroman (2017) and R.A. Dickey (2013) as the only pitchers in franchise history to win a Gold Glove Award. More >
Left field: Steven Kwan, Guardians
Make it two Gold Glove Awards in two Major League seasons for Kwan, who led MLB left fielders in defensive runs saved (16) and outs above average (nine). He joins Kenny Lofton (1993-96) and Grady Sizemore (2007-08) as the only Cleveland outfielders to win multiple Gold Glove Awards. More >
Center field: Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays
Kiermaier has been one of the game’s premier center fielders for several years, and the 33-year-old veteran is still getting it done defensively, winning his fourth career Gold Glove Award and his first since 2019. He tied for the league lead among center fielders with 18 defensive runs saved and 13 outs above average. He’s the fifth Blue Jays outfielder to win a Gold Glove Award — the others are Vernon Wells (2004-06), Shawn Green (1999), Devon White (1991-95) and Jesse Barfield (1986-87). More >
Right field: Adolis García, Rangers
While his career-high 39 home runs during the regular season and eight in the postseason garnered the headlines, let’s not overlook García’s tremendous defense in 2023. He earned his first career Gold Glove honor and the fourth by an outfielder in Rangers history, thanks in particular to his cannon of an arm — his average arm strength of 93 mph, which led to 11 assists, ranked in the 95th percentile among qualified outfielders. More >
Utility: Mauricio Dubón, Astros
Dubón, another first-time winner, appeared at every position on the diamond except pitcher and catcher for Houston in 2023, spending the majority of that time either at second base or in center field. He was a slightly below-average hitter, so most of his value — he produced 1.9 fKWAR — came from his defense. Despite spending about half of a season playing second base (616 2/3 innings), he finished with five defensive runs saved at the position and two in the outfield. More >
NATIONAL LEAGUE
First base: Christian Walker, D-backs
Thanks to the D-backs’ improbable World Series run and his sparkling defense during the postseason, Walker is no longer as underrated as he once was. This is the slugging first baseman’s second Gold Glove Award after winning the honor last year to become the second first baseman in franchise history to win it (also Paul Goldschmidt in 2013,’15 and ’17). In 2023, Walker led all MLB first basemen with 11 outs above average. More >
Second base: Nico Hoerner, Cubs
Hoerner is a first-time Gold Glove Award winner after a tremendous defensive season as half of the Cubs’ stellar double-play duo up the middle, along with shortstop Dansby Swanson. Hoerner tied the Brewers’ Brice Turang for the league lead among second basemen with 12 defensive runs saved. He is the fifth Cubs second baseman to win a Gold Glove Award. The others are Darwin Barney (2012), Ryne Sandberg (1983-91), Glenn Beckert (1968) and Ken Hubbs (1962). More >
Third base: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pirates
For the first time in 11 years, a third baseman not named Nolan Arenado has won the Gold Glove Award at the hot corner in the NL. Hayes has come close before, but he finally broke through in 2023. The son of former Major League third baseman Charlie Hayes, who squeezed the final out of the 1996 World Series and had a 14-year big league career, Ke’Bryan led all third basemen with 17 outs above average, 21 defensive runs saved and a Statcast fielding run value of 13. He’s the first Pirates third baseman to win the honor. More >
Shortstop: Dansby Swanson, Cubs
Swanson didn’t have as good of a season at the plate in his first year with the Cubs as he had in his final season with the Braves, but his defense remained excellent. For the second straight season, his 20 outs above average led all shortstops. He also set a career high with 18 defensive runs saved, which led all shortstops. As did his fielding run value of 15. It’s Swanson’s second Gold Glove Award, and he is the fourth Cubs shortstop to win it, joining Javier Báez (2020), Don Kessinger (1969-70) and Ernie Banks (1960). More >
Catcher: Gabriel Moreno, D-backs
Moreno led MLB backstops in defensive runs saved (20) and Statcast’s caught stealing above average (nine) in 2023, becoming the first D-backs catcher to win a Gold Glove Award. And with only 19 Major League games played behind the plate entering the season, only two non-rookies (excluding pitchers) — Ramón Urías (10 games at third base entering 2022) and Pokey Reese (11 games at second base entering 1999) — played in fewer games at the position for which they won the Gold Glove Award. At 23 years and 229 days old, Moreno is the sixth-youngest catcher to win his first Gold Glove honor. More >
Pitcher: Zack Wheeler, Phillies
Not only was he one of the best pitchers in the game once again in 2023, demonstrating his mettle for the second consecutive postseason for Philadelphia, but Wheeler also proved he can flash the leather defensively with his first Gold Glove Award. Wheeler is the fourth Phillies pitcher to win the award, joining Jim Kaat (1976-77), Steve Carlton (1981) and Bobby Shantz (1964). More >
Left field: Ian Happ, Cubs
Happ’s second straight Gold Glove Award makes it a franchise-record three selections for the Cubs this year. The 29-year-old led all MLB left fielders with 12 assists and a 10.7 ultimate zone rating in 2023, making the most of an above-average, though not elite, outfield arm. Happ is the third Cubs outfielder to win multiple Gold Glove Awards — the others are Jason Heyward (2016-17) and Andre Dawson (1987-88). More >
Center field: Brenton Doyle, Rockies
Colorado’s rookie outfielder wowed the baseball world with his arm — he set a Statcast record with a 105.7 mph throw to home plate against the Blue Jays on Sept. 2 — but his all-around sparkling defense in center field earned Doyle a Gold Glove Award. Beyond the outstanding arm, his glove wasn’t bad, either — Doyle led all of baseball with a fielding run value of 21 en route to becoming the sixth rookie outfielder to win a Gold Glove. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, he joins Tommie Agee (1966), Fred Lynn (1975), Ichiro Suzuki (2001), Luis Robert (2020) and Kwan (2022). More >
Right field: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
When Tatis was moved from shortstop to right field to begin 2023, we wondered how he’d fare out there. He was a revelation defensively, leading MLB with 29 defensive runs saved, and his average arm strength of 96.6 mph trailed only Rockies rookie Nolan Jones in the NL. Tatis’ 24 career games in the outfield before the ’23 campaign were the fourth fewest played at a position for which a non-rookie won a Gold Glove Award. More >
Utility: Ha-Seong Kim, Padres
Kim was once again the model of infield versatility for San Diego this season, seeing time at second base, third and shortstop — though he appeared mostly at second base. He combined for 16 defensive runs saved — 10 at second, and three each at third and short. His 10 DRS at second base ranked behind only the co-leaders in the NL at the position, Hoerner and Turang (12 each). More >