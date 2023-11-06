Breaking down the 2023 Gold Glove Award winners

Chalk up another one for the Rangers, who set a franchise record with three Gold Glove Award winners in the same year. Heim not only had a career year at the plate to help Texas win its first World Series title, but he also earned his first All-Star selection and now his first career Gold Glove Award. Heim led all AL backstops in fielding runs above average, according to FanGraphs, with 22.8. Prior to Heim winning the honor this year, only two other Rangers catchers had done so — Ivan Rodriguez (1992-2001) and Jim Sundberg (1976-81). More >