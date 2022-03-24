Breaking down the Guardians’ position battles

First base: Bobby Bradley

Last year at this time, Bradley was in a tight battle with Jake Bauers for the starting first-base job. But because Bradley had an option and Bauers didn’t, it made it easier on the club to be able to exhaust all choices before making a decision. Now, Bradley is out of options and the team will need to determine if he’ll be part of its future at first base. Other than Josh Naylor, who’s working his way back from surgery on his lower right leg last year, the club doesn’t have any other Major League-ready first baseman, considering corner infielder Jhonkensy Noel (the Guardians’ No. 25 prospect per MLB Pipeline in 2021) hasn’t been above High-A Lake County. So Bradley will likely have some time to find his rhythm with the big league club, but he’ll need to find more consistency at the plate to be a long-term fixture.