Brennan-Francona reunion years in the making

Brennan couldn’t contain his excitement. This was his first time interacting with Francona since the two had a chance to chat during Minor League Spring Training earlier this year. Brennan left a lasting impression on Francona then, considering he told a story about being a young Boston fan at a game in Kansas City and getting Francona’s autograph. Afterwards, a 7- or 8-year-old Brennan asked if Francona could get Dustin Pedroia to sign something for him and apparently Francona had some not-so-nice things to say.