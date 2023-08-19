Brennan gets ‘big hit’ he hoped for in Game 2 win, DH split
3:59 AM UTC
CLEVELAND — It had been a while since Will Brennan delivered the big hit. He was praised just a few nights ago for his defense, throwing out the speedy Elly De La Cruz trying to tag up and advance to second base to help keep his team in the win column. But after the game, Brennan was asked what was more exhilarating: Making the big play or delivering the big hit.
“I would like a big hit,” Brennan said. “Big hits are more fun.”
Just three games later, he got his wish.
The Guardians needed to steer momentum back in their favor after dropping the first game of Friday’s twin bill against the Tigers at Progressive Field, 4-2.
It took until the bottom of the eighth inning to erase a one-run deficit, but thanks to a Brayan Rocchio game-tying RBI single, a go-ahead two-run double from Brennan and an insurance run from a Gabriel Arias RBI single, the Guardians were able to avoid a doubleheader sweep with a 4-1 victory in the nightcap.
“Seeing just the joy watching [Brennan and Rocchio] come through [the handshake line] was pretty cool because that’s a good moment for them,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “We were miserable for six hours and we got to be happy for like 10 minutes. But good for them.”
Cleveland knows its days are numbered when it comes to trying to chase down the Twins in the AL Central. As recently as July 8, the club had a 42.1% chance of making the playoffs. Before first pitch of Friday’s doubleheader, those odds were just 8.3% after having lost 12 of its last 18 games.
Regardless of the standings, the Guardians still have plenty of things to iron out before the 2023 season comes to a close. While most eyes immediately go to shortstop when these things are mentioned — and rightfully so — right field is equally important.
Brennan was a standout for the Guardians in the final weeks of their 2022 season — so much so that it was all but a guarantee he’d make the Opening Day roster coming into Spring Training. Not only did he make the squad, but he was penciled into the Opening Day lineup over Oscar Gonzalez, who had an impressive ’22 season, as well. It was clear the level of confidence this organization had in Brennan.
But this season hasn’t panned out the way Brennan would’ve imagined.
Entering Friday, Brennan had hit .210 with a .500 OPS since the beginning of July. After the calendar flipped to August, those numbers dropped to a mere .152 average and .389 OPS. As he celebrated at second base on Friday after doubling over the center fielder’s head, it was hard to ignore the weight that was probably lifted off his shoulders.
“It feels good, but it’s baseball,” Brennan said. “You never know what’s going to happen the next day. That’s why you keep showing up. You try not to fall in love with the results and just fall in love with the process, as clich? and as boring as that sounds, but that’s something that I’ve had to really deal with this year.”
While Brennan hasn’t seen the consistent results he would’ve wanted to this season, he has provided the big hits more often than not. He had 31 RBIs entering the night and nearly half of them (14) came in the seventh, eighth or ninth innings. In late and close situations, he owns a .313 average with an .818 OPS.
The Guardians know an everyday player is still in there. And with their No. 5 prospect, outfielder George Valera, struggling this season in Triple-A, there’s more of a need for Brennan to prove he can be the answer for Cleveland in right field.
There’s a little more than six weeks remaining this season for the Guardians to get a better idea of who could be the starting shortstop on Opening Day 2024 and whether guys like Brennan or Gonzalez can be everyday players.
Now, Brennan is hoping that Friday’s performance can be a launching point for the remainder of the year to prove what he can consistently bring to the table.
“He’s one of the best hitters I’ve seen,” Guardians starter Xzavion Curry said. “I’m putting my money on it that he’ll be a .300 career hitter. That’s the kind of caliber player I think he is. He’s really good defensively. He can work counts. Honestly, if I was the opposing pitcher, I’d be a little afraid to face him.”