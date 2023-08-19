Brennan gets ‘big hit’ he hoped for in Game 2 win, DH split

CLEVELAND — It had been a while since Will Brennan delivered the big hit. He was praised just a few nights ago for his defense, throwing out the speedy Elly De La Cruz trying to tag up and advance to second base to help keep his team in the win column. But after the game, Brennan was asked what was more exhilarating: Making the big play or delivering the big hit.

“I would like a big hit,” Brennan said. “Big hits are more fun.”

Just three games later, he got his wish.