Brennan given runway to prove he can be mainstay for Guardians

Although the Guardians secured a 6-3 victory over the Angels on Friday night at Angel Stadium, the first-place Twins also walked away with a win against the Mets, keeping their lead at 6 1/2 games ahead of Cleveland in the AL Central.

With just 20 games remaining in the regular season, that type of deficit will be difficult to erase. While the club will continue to try to pull off the improbable comeback, the rest of us can start to take a deeper look at how things may shake out in 2024. There has already been plenty of speculation about the shortstop competition. There couldn’t be a brighter spotlight on the young arms in the rotation. But outfielder Will Brennan has just as much to prove as anyone in the final weeks of the regular season.

The Guardians will need to improve their offense this winter. The easiest place to add is the outfield. There was hope that No. 5 prospect George Valera would be able to reach the Majors this year, but after injuries made this a clunky season for him in the Minors, it delayed his final promotion. That allowed Brennan to get plenty of playing time, but until recently, he’s struggled to find a groove