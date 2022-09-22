Brennan makes Major splash in Guardians debut

Manager Terry Francona explained on Wednesday afternoon why it was best to wait until the Minor League season was coming to a close before calling them up.

“We’ve been talking about [Brennan] for quite a while,” Francona said. “Even three, four weeks ago, we were like, ‘OK, this would be our best roster, him and Arias.’ But Chris was like, ‘OK, where do you play him?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ … Even though it looks like our best roster, until we have a better feel, let’s let them play, because they’re gonna play every night and that’s really good for them. And then when we got to a point, we’re like, OK, I think they have four games left, maybe five. They’ve played. So we can get them here.”