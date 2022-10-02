Brennan making case for playoff roster spot

“It’s a real test, I’ll tell you that much,” Brennan said. “I started the year in Akron. I didn’t think I was going to be up here. I was going to try to have a good year at every level that I was at and every team that I was at and try to help them win. But I guess it’s just kind of a test to see where I’m at as a player and person and see what I can handle.”