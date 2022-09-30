Brennan swinging for spot on playoff roster

CLEVELAND — Nine days ago, Will Brennan wasn’t even on the Guardians’ roster.

It’s not like the team’s No. 20 prospect, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, hadn’t earned the right to get his shot in the big leagues yet. He’d been raking in the Minors all season long. But the Guardians thought it was best to give Brennan as long of a chance as possible to play on an everyday basis before coming up to the big leagues and getting more sporadic playing time.