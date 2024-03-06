Brennan, Williams seeing effects of mechanical changes

Williams gets his workGavin Williams’ sheer size (6-foot-6, 250 pounds) and extension gives him a good leg up on batters and the potential to overpower people with his explosive stuff. But now that he is a bona fide big leaguer, having made 16 starts for the Guards last year, the No. 23 overall pick from the 2021 Draft is learning how to keep that big body in check throughout the length of the long Major League season.