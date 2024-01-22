Brito makes 2024 Top 10 2B Prospects list

Power: Jung, Mauricio (60)Mauricio laced a 117.3 mph double in his first Major League at-bat — the highest exit velocity of any Met in 2023 — and strung together three straight 20-plus-homer seasons in the Minors, despite major chase issues. He should be a threat to reach 30 long balls in a season once he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered this winter. Jung led all Minor League second basemen with 28 homers at High-A and Double-A in his first full season and has the strength and lift in his swing to remain one of the most powerful hitters at the position, should he stay there.