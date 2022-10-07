Brothers, best friends and now, teammates: Naylors fulfill dream

That could have been the only time the Naylor brothers shared the field in a competitive setting, as the two went their separate ways a few years later. Josh was drafted in the first round by Miami in 2015 before being traded to San Diego the next year. Bo followed in his big brother’s footsteps, getting selected in the first round by Cleveland in 2018. In 2020, the seeds of a potential dream come true were planted when Josh was traded to Cleveland — the same organization that had his younger brother in its farm system.