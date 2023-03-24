Bullpen battle down to 3 pitchers for 2 spots

GaddisCleveland has to determine whether it’s worth committing to the idea that Gaddis will work out of the bullpen and will not continue to stretch out as a starter to begin the year. What he has shown this spring probably makes it worth it.

Gaddis has given up four earned runs in 13 innings (2.77 ERA) with three walks and a team-high 17 strikeouts. And with the number of starters the Guardians will have in the upper levels of their farm system, it probably wouldn’t hurt to have someone like Gaddis in the big league bullpen, freeing up a spot in the Triple-A rotation.