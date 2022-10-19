Bullpen ‘gave it everything’ after Civale’s (1/3 IP) early hook

Though Civale had been one of the Guardians’ most effective starters in September following his return from forearm soreness, he was out of sorts from the get-go, starting with a four-pitch walk to Gleyber Torres as he struggled to locate his cutter. Judge’s strikeout came on a breaking ball over the plate, but it nearly got Civale back into form. He flipped a couple more breaking balls for strikes to put Anthony Rizzo in a 2-2 count but couldn’t finish him off, eventually hitting him with a cutter.