Callups answer the call as Cobb dominates, Manzardo hits 2 HRs

It’s hard to steal the spotlight from that performance, but somehow, Manzardo did. Not only did Cleveland’s No. 3 prospect hit his first career homer in the fourth inning against Pirates starter Mitch Keller, he smacked his second one off of Keller again in the sixth. He became the 10th player in Cleveland history to hit his first two career homers in the same game, joining Ernie Clement, Herbert Perry, Manny Ramirez, Luis Medina, Jerry Willard, Jack Brohamer, Ray Boone, Hank Ruszkowski and Lou Boudreau.