Cantillo tries to help Guardians win O’s set
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
Zach Eflin logged a season-high-tying 7 strikeouts in 6 innings during his debut start for the Orioles
This browser does not support the video element.