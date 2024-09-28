Cantillo’s status with Guardians cloudy as postseason staff takes shape

Eli Morgan: His performance on Friday — two runs in two-thirds of an inning — wasn’t indicative of Morgan’s season as a whole. He’s had injuries. He’s spent time in Triple-A Columbus. And yet, his season ERA is still 1.93. Morgan was the man on the mound in the 10th inning when the Guardians clinched a playoff berth against the Twins. He’s been trusted in every type of situation this year. Plus, the Guardians need as many experienced players in this ‘pen as possible. It seems like Morgan is a lock to make the cut.