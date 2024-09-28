Cantillo’s status with Guardians cloudy as postseason staff takes shape
3:27 AM UTC
CLEVELAND — Joey Cantillo’s 2024 regular season has come to a close after the Guardians’ 5-2 loss to the Astros on Friday at Progressive Field. But will that be the last we see of him?
It’s been a long road for Cantillo, whom MLB Pipeline ranks as the Guardians’ No. 15 prospect. And after a slow, injury-plagued start to the season, he settled in to be quite a weapon for Cleveland during the most important part of its season. His three-run, 3 2/3-inning performance against the Astros doesn’t define him, and it certainly didn’t help that his defense wasn’t as sharp as it normally has been this year behind him.
His stuff has played at the Major League level. He’s made an appearance out of the bullpen against the Royals. In fact, that was the game that he shifted into the next gear. So what does that mean for his October?
The Guardians know they’ll have Tanner Bibee and Matthew Boyd start games for them in the five-game ALDS. Do they want a third starter? Will they lean on MLB’s best bullpen instead? Could Cantillo help as a starter or a reliever? Assuming they carry 13 pitchers, including Bibee and Boyd, let’s take a look at their options:
LocksEmmanuel Clase: Yeah, the Guardians’ all-time saves leader will be there. No questions here.
Hunter Gaddis: Gaddis has owned the eighth inning. That will continue.
Cade Smith: Expect Smith to be the guy who is called upon in the most critical situation of a game. That could be the fourth inning or the seventh.
Tim Herrin: The trusted lefty. This is a guarantee.
Eli Morgan: His performance on Friday — two runs in two-thirds of an inning — wasn’t indicative of Morgan’s season as a whole. He’s had injuries. He’s spent time in Triple-A Columbus. And yet, his season ERA is still 1.93. Morgan was the man on the mound in the 10th inning when the Guardians clinched a playoff berth against the Twins. He’s been trusted in every type of situation this year. Plus, the Guardians need as many experienced players in this ‘pen as possible. It seems like Morgan is a lock to make the cut.
CuspersPedro Avila: As excellent as Avila has been all year, do the Guardians need this type of role? He’s technically a long-relief guy who was versatile enough to be used in shorter outings as well as the longer ones. Could his role be replaced by a starter instead?
Nick Sandlin: Sandlin started the year hot, but his ERA entering Friday was 5.20 since June 16 and he’s struggled with consistency. Will that be too much of a risk for the Guardians in the postseason? Or will his experience and past reputation be enough to carry him?
Andrew Walters: Not only has he made eight appearances without allowing an earned run to start his Major League career, but he has yet to give up a hit. Maybe his performance can outweigh his inexperience.
Erik Sabrowski: Sabrowski is in the same boat as Walters. He’s only pitched in eight games, but he hasn’t given up a run in 12 2/3 innings. Is that enough to force Cleveland to carry him in the ‘pen for the ALDS?
StartersGavin Williams: There are only two starters guaranteed to make the roster right now. That frees up the other guys in the rotation to move to the ‘pen for some extra insurance. Or maybe, in Williams’ case, to serve as a bulk guy. He’s going to get some practice at this on Sunday, coming out of the bullpen after an opener. Maybe it’s a trial run for how the team will use him in the ALDS.
Ben Lively: If Lively doesn’t make the rotation, he at least has experience working in relief in his career and could eat up innings if needed.
Alex Cobb: Cobb is in a tricky spot, considering he’s still working his way back from the IL due to a blister on his finger. He won’t pitch in a game before the postseason. Maybe that hinders him. Maybe the Guardians are just saving him for October. Maybe he’s limited to just a few innings.
Cantillo: And then there’s Cantillo, who has at least some experience working in relief.
Two of these names won’t make the cut. Cantillo is hoping he won’t be one of them.
“I’ll just be ready to throw whenever they ask me to throw,” Cantillo said. “I think everyone is just trying to be ready for whenever their name is called, whatever capacity that is.”